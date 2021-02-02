Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Between Stella Damasus and a programmer who insulted her job
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A computer programmer has belittled Stella Damasus' job after she called him out for his comment.

 

The actress and businesswoman had shared a photo to Instagram and her followers o

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Programmer berates actress Stella Damasus for tagging him poor Instablog 9ja:
Programmer berates actress Stella Damasus for tagging him poor


   More Picks
1 I can help FG procure Coronavirus vaccines for N150bn, N400bn budgeted for vaccines is in excess - Peter Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 mins ago
2 Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Between Stella Damasus and a programmer who insulted her job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See what Roots character Kunta Kinte looks like now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 "I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 ''I was born to die. Try something else''- Aisha Yesufu reacts after receiving a death threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 21 persons killed and 40 others abducted as suspected bandits attack communities in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 mins ago
8 Barcaa coach, Ronald Koeman says he's 'not confident' Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona after this season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 48 mins ago
9 Mariah Carey's estranged sister sues her for $1.25million over 'vicious, vindictive, despicable' lies in her tell-all memoir - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 NDLEA intercepts large quantity  of EXCOL and Diazepam drugs concealed inside sacks of Kola nut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info