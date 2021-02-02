Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See what Roots character Kunta Kinte looks like now
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - LeVar Burton, who starred as the black slave Kunta Kinte in the popular American movie, Roots has been seen in new photos.

 

New photos of the actor, now aged 63, show him looking older

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

See what The Nation:
See what 'Roots' character Kunta Kinte looks like now


   More Picks
1 Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva expresses worry over possible fuel scarcity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 53 mins ago
2 Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Between Stella Damasus and a programmer who insulted her job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 See what Roots character Kunta Kinte looks like now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 "I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Barcaa coach, Ronald Koeman says he's 'not confident' Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona after this season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Mariah Carey's estranged sister sues her for $1.25million over 'vicious, vindictive, despicable' lies in her tell-all memoir - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 NDLEA intercepts large quantity  of EXCOL and Diazepam drugs concealed inside sacks of Kola nut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Serial murder suspect shot dead in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 'Woman like no other'' MC Oluomo's son hails Ehi Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info