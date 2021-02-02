Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva expresses worry over possible fuel scarcity
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has expressed worry over a possible fuel scarcity in the country.

 

Speaking during a late-night meeting between the government and leader

53 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Nigeria may experience fresh fuel scarcity – FG The News Guru:
Nigeria may experience fresh fuel scarcity – FG


   More Picks
1 Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva expresses worry over possible fuel scarcity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 53 mins ago
2 Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Between Stella Damasus and a programmer who insulted her job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 See what Roots character Kunta Kinte looks like now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 "I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Barcaa coach, Ronald Koeman says he's 'not confident' Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona after this season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Mariah Carey's estranged sister sues her for $1.25million over 'vicious, vindictive, despicable' lies in her tell-all memoir - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 NDLEA intercepts large quantity  of EXCOL and Diazepam drugs concealed inside sacks of Kola nut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Serial murder suspect shot dead in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 'Woman like no other'' MC Oluomo's son hails Ehi Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info