24-year-old bike man accused of using jazz to destroy lives (video)







The scene played out in Otta village in Oraukwu, Anambra state.







Villagers are s Linda Ikeji Blog - A 24-year-old bike man was publicly humiliated and accused of using jazz to destroy lives.The scene played out in Otta village in Oraukwu, Anambra state.Villagers are s



News Credibility Score: 99%