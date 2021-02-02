Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
El-Rufai declined being my running mate in 2011 presidential election - Dele Momodu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Media personality, Dele Momodu has narrated how Governor Nasir El-Rufai declined being his running mate in 2011 presidential election.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Top Naija:
How El-Rufai turned down being my presidential running mate in 2011 – Dele Momodu
Effiezy:
I have no intention to run for 2023 Presidential election – Wike
More Picks
1
24-year-old bike man accused of using jazz to destroy lives (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
2023: The next president should come from the south - Senator Kabiru Gaya says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
35 mins ago
3
MC Oluomo's son celebrates his mum hours after celebrating Ehi Ogbebor on IG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
45 mins ago
4
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva expresses worry over possible fuel scarcity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Between Stella Damasus and a programmer who insulted her job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
See what Roots character Kunta Kinte looks like now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
"I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Craze Clown says being a father has helped him understand why there are multiple Mother's Day each year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Barcaa coach, Ronald Koeman says he's 'not confident' Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona after this season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...