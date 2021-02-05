Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"He would have been here any day now" Chrissy Teigen marks late son's due date after painful pregnancy loss
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chrissy Teigen has shared photos from a video shoot she and husband John Legend did for his song Wild while she was 10 weeks pregnant with her last child Jack who died.

 

The model said

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

He Would Have Been Here Any Day Now – Chrissy Teigen Marks Late Son’s Due Date KOKO TV Nigeria:
He Would Have Been Here Any Day Now – Chrissy Teigen Marks Late Son’s Due Date


   More Picks
1 "Conversations About House Chores And Cooking Is Because You're Poor" - Nigerian Man Says - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 20-year-old woman nabbed in Lagos two months after she stole Iyalode of Yorubaland's phone in Abeokuta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Piers Morgan to Queen Elizabeth: Strip off Prince Harry military titles permanently - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 "I was broke and broken when she died" - Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 FG reacts as man accuses Nigerian embassy, Switzerland, officials of incompetence (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 "It is dangerous fighting your wife" Mike Bamiloye warns men and tells them what to do instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Messi denies reports he has agreed to join PSG or Man City - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 24 year old man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Phone thief nabbed in ASPAMDA market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after 'CCTV captured him in the act' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 50-year-old HIV positive man allegedly caught raping 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info