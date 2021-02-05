Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

50-year-old HIV positive man allegedly caught raping 5-year-old girl in Benue
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 50-year-old man was allegedly caught raping a 5-year-old girl in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

According a medical officer at the General Hospital in Nak

10 hours ago
