Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Phone thief nabbed in ASPAMDA market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after 'CCTV captured him in the act' (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young man who was captured on CCTV stealing phones from a plaza has been nabbed after he allegedly returned to steal again.

 

CCTV footage captured on Jan 22, shows the boy going

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Phone thief caught in Trade Fair, Lagos, when he allegedly tried to steal again days after Yaba Left Online:
Phone thief caught in Trade Fair, Lagos, when he allegedly tried to steal again days after 'CCTV captured him in the act' (video) - YabaLeftOnline
Phone thief nabbed in Trade Fair market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after ‘CCTV captured him in the act’ (video) Edujandon:
Phone thief nabbed in Trade Fair market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after ‘CCTV captured him in the act’ (video)
Phone Thief Arrested After He Allegedly Tried To Steal Again Days After He Was Captured By A Tori News:
Phone Thief Arrested After He Allegedly Tried To Steal Again Days After He Was Captured By A 'CCTV In The Act (Video)


   More Picks
1 "Conversations About House Chores And Cooking Is Because You're Poor" - Nigerian Man Says - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 20-year-old woman nabbed in Lagos two months after she stole Iyalode of Yorubaland's phone in Abeokuta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Piers Morgan to Queen Elizabeth: Strip off Prince Harry military titles permanently - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 "I was broke and broken when she died" - Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 FG reacts as man accuses Nigerian embassy, Switzerland, officials of incompetence (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 "It is dangerous fighting your wife" Mike Bamiloye warns men and tells them what to do instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Messi denies reports he has agreed to join PSG or Man City - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 24 year old man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Phone thief nabbed in ASPAMDA market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after 'CCTV captured him in the act' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 50-year-old HIV positive man allegedly caught raping 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info