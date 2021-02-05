Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


24 year old man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 24-year-old man, Olanrewaju Ogundare, pictured above, who went missing in Lagos state in December 2020, has been found dead.

 

Ogundare who worked with an events centre in Lagos state

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead Yaba Left Online:
Man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead
Tragedy as missing 24-year-old man found dead in Lagos Within Nigeria:
Tragedy as missing 24-year-old man found dead in Lagos
Oh No!! Young Man Who Was Declared Missing In Lagos In December Has Been Found Dead Tori News:
Oh No!! Young Man Who Was Declared Missing In Lagos In December Has Been Found Dead


   More Picks
1 "Conversations About House Chores And Cooking Is Because You're Poor" - Nigerian Man Says - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 20-year-old woman nabbed in Lagos two months after she stole Iyalode of Yorubaland's phone in Abeokuta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Piers Morgan to Queen Elizabeth: Strip off Prince Harry military titles permanently - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 "I was broke and broken when she died" - Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 FG reacts as man accuses Nigerian embassy, Switzerland, officials of incompetence (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 "It is dangerous fighting your wife" Mike Bamiloye warns men and tells them what to do instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Messi denies reports he has agreed to join PSG or Man City - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 24 year old man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Phone thief nabbed in ASPAMDA market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after 'CCTV captured him in the act' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 50-year-old HIV positive man allegedly caught raping 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info