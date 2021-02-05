Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I was broke and broken when she died" - Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian woman, Olabisi Ekwueme has claimed that she communicates with her late sister in dreams.

 

According to Bisi, she was broke and had ended an abusive relationship when he

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Woman narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream Yaba Left Online:
Woman narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream
“I was broke and broken when she died” – Lady reveals how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream Nesco Media:
“I was broke and broken when she died” – Lady reveals how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream
Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Got A Job Days After Asking Her Late Sister For Help In A Dream Gist 36:
Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Got A Job Days After Asking Her Late Sister For Help In A Dream
Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream Within Nigeria:
Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream
Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Got A Job Days After Asking Her Late Sister For Help In A Dream Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Got A Job Days After Asking Her Late Sister For Help In A Dream


   More Picks
1 "Conversations About House Chores And Cooking Is Because You're Poor" - Nigerian Man Says - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 20-year-old woman nabbed in Lagos two months after she stole Iyalode of Yorubaland's phone in Abeokuta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Piers Morgan to Queen Elizabeth: Strip off Prince Harry military titles permanently - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 "I was broke and broken when she died" - Nigerian lady narrates how she got a job days after asking her late sister for help in a dream - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 FG reacts as man accuses Nigerian embassy, Switzerland, officials of incompetence (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 "It is dangerous fighting your wife" Mike Bamiloye warns men and tells them what to do instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Messi denies reports he has agreed to join PSG or Man City - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 24 year old man who went missing in Lagos in December has been found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Phone thief nabbed in ASPAMDA market when he allegedly tried to steal again days after 'CCTV captured him in the act' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 50-year-old HIV positive man allegedly caught raping 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info