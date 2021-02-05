Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: APC’s best not yet good enough, Fayemi admits
The Punch  - Tunde Ajaja and Abiodun Nejo
The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the efforts of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in tackling the insecurity in the country h...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info