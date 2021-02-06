Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch Throwback Video Of Wizkid Freestyle At Timwestwoodtv Back 2013
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Wizkid in the video freestyles at Timwestwoodtv back in 2013 He spits wonderful raps, Wizkid has come a long way.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped journalist regains freedom from abductors - Ripples Nigeria, 31 mins ago
2 Man, Wife & Daughter Killed In Anambra By Unknown Gunmen (Graphical Content) - Leaders NG, 35 mins ago
3 Lagos man’s suicide bid fails - PM News, 39 mins ago
4 Fintiri, others mourn as journalist dies in fatal accident - The Nation, 44 mins ago
5 Nigeria’s COVID19 Deaths Now 1,647 •As NCDC Confirms New Infections - NPO Reports, 1 hour ago
6 1,588 new COVID-19 infections, six deaths reported across 20 states, FCT - The Punch, 1 hour ago
7 How Troops Overran Terrorist Camps, Killed 60 Insurgents in North-east - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 Why we’ll probe students’ protest –UNIABUJA VC - The Punch, 3 hours ago
9 It was tougher kissing than fighting in movie— Idia Aisien - The Punch, 4 hours ago
10 Senator Abbo sympathizes With NUJ over death of Multimedia Journalist, Ibrahim Abdulaziz - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info