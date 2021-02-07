News at a Glance

Woman, 25, chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her on her sleep







A 25-year-old woman was savaged to death by her family's rescue dog after it reportedly chewed her Linda Ikeji Blog - Woman, 25, chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her on her sleepA 25-year-old woman was savaged to death by her family's rescue dog after it reportedly chewed her



News Credibility Score: 95%



