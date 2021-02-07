Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"You poisoned my food and bathing water for 2 years" Duncan Mighty continues to call out his estranged wife Vivien Nwakama and her family
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Duncan Mighty is not done accusing his estranged wife and her family members of making attempts to eliminate him.
Recall that a few months ago, he took to Instagram to alleg
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
People would have thought I died from hard drugs - Duncan Mighty
Legit:
Duncan Mighty accuses his estranged wife for poisoning his food for 2 years
The Info NG:
“You poisoned my food & bathing water” Duncan Mighty calls out estranged wife Vivien Nwakama and her family again
Yaba Left Online:
"The wrath of God must hunt you for poisoning me for 2 years," singer, Duncan Mighty, tells his ex-wife - YabaLeftOnline
Information Nigeria:
Duncan Mighty Calls Out His Ex-Wife And Her Family Members
The Herald:
‘You Poisoned My Food For 2 Years’ - Duncan Mighty Calls Out Estranged Wife
KOKO TV Nigeria:
You Poisoned My Food For 2 years – Duncan Mighty Calls Out Estranged Wife And Her Family
Lailas News:
You poisoned my food for 2 years – Duncan Mighty calls out estranged wife
PM News:
Duncan Mighty accuses ex-wife of poisoning him for three years
Oyo Gist:
"You poisoned my food and bathing water for 2 years and 11months"- Duncan mighty accuses his wife
Gist 36:
‘You Poisoned My Food And Bathing Water For 2 Years’
1st for Credible News:
Duncan Mighty calls out estranged wife, Vivian once again
Gist Reel:
Duncan Mighty drags his wife for poisoning his food and water for 2 years
Within Nigeria:
“You poisoned my food and bathing water for 2 years” Duncan Mighty calls out his estranged wife
MetroStar Nigeria:
Again, Duncan Mighty accuses wife, family of plotting to kill him
Edujandon:
Duncan Mighty calls out his estranged wife for poisoning his food and bathing water for 2 years
Republican Nigeria:
Duncan Mighty accuses ex-wife of poisoning his food for 2 years
Nesco Media:
“The wrath of God must hunt you for poisoning me for 2 years,” – Singer, Duncan Mighty, tells his ex-wife
Kemi Filani Blog:
Duncan Mighty continues to call out his wife as he shares his before and after photos - Kemi Filani News
