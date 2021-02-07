News at a Glance

It was tougher kissing than fighting in movie— Idia Aisien

Model and TV presenter, Idia Aisien, recently added another feather to her cap when she played the lead role in the movie, Nneka the Pretty Serpent. Though it was her first attempt at... The Punch - Tofarati Ige



News Credibility Score: 95%



