Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates 43rd birthday (Photo)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeide in the early hours of today took to her social media handles to celebrate her birthday with a new photo.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Second Daughter Celebrate Their Birthdays Information Nigeria:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Second Daughter Celebrate Their Birthdays
Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her 51st Birthday With An Amazing Photo Edujandon:
Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her 51st Birthday With An Amazing Photo
Salone:
UKWU !!!:  Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Looking Curv*y As She Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday (Photo)
Omotola Ekeinde and 21 year old daughter, Meraiah, battle for sexiest woman in birthday shoot (photos) - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Omotola Ekeinde and 21 year old daughter, Meraiah, battle for sexiest woman in birthday shoot (photos) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Train your children not to turn out like Bobrisky - NCAC Director, Runsewe advices parents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 45 mins ago
2 If he wants to continue with his way of life, then he should leave Nigeria - NCAC Director, Runsewe tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 30 mins ago
3 Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dies aged 67 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Covid vaccine calculator predicts pandemic won't end for another seven years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates 43rd birthday (Photo) - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
7 Woman chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her in her sleep - Lailas News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info