Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Covid vaccine calculator predicts pandemic won't end for another seven years
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - With the current rate of vaccinations, it is believed that by 2028, up to 75 per cent of world population will have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

 

This suggests it will ta

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

"Covid-19 won Oyo Gist:
"Covid-19 won't end until another 7 years' - Vaccine Calculator Predicts
Vaccine Calculator Reveals When Covid-19 Virus Will End The Genius Media:
Vaccine Calculator Reveals When Covid-19 Virus Will End


   More Picks
1 Train your children not to turn out like Bobrisky - NCAC Director, Runsewe advices parents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 45 mins ago
2 If he wants to continue with his way of life, then he should leave Nigeria - NCAC Director, Runsewe tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 31 mins ago
3 Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dies aged 67 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Covid vaccine calculator predicts pandemic won't end for another seven years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates 43rd birthday (Photo) - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
7 Woman chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her in her sleep - Lailas News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info