Kidnapped journalist regains freedom from abductors Ripples Nigeria - The Abuja-based PUNCH Newspaper correspondent, Okechukwu Nnodim, who was kidnapped from his Kubwa home on Thursday night, has been freed by his abductors. Nnodim regained his freedom on Saturday and has been reunited with his worried family.



