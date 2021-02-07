Woman chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her in her sleep

Woman chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her in her sleep

A 25-year-old woman has been attacked by her family rescue dog which reportedly chewed her arm off while she slept. Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogWoman chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her in her sleepA 25-year-old woman has been attacked by her family rescue dog which reportedly chewed her arm off while she slept.



News Credibility Score: 99%