Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Kill Three Children, Abduct Their Mothers Along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway
News photo News Rangers  - LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Suspected bandits have killed three children and abducted their mothers along Kaduna Birnin Gwari highway in Kaduna State. The armed men also abducted the four other children of one Muhammadu Gagare, a former official ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Bandits kill 19 in two Kaduna LGAs — Commissioner Vanguard News:
Bandits kill 19 in two Kaduna LGAs — Commissioner
Bandits kill 4, raze houses in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna TVC News:
Bandits kill 4, raze houses in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna
How armed bandits killed 19 people, sacked 30 communities in Birnin-Gwari The News:
How armed bandits killed 19 people, sacked 30 communities in Birnin-Gwari
Bandits kill 19 in 2 Kaduna LGAs - TheNewsGuru The News Guru:
Bandits kill 19 in 2 Kaduna LGAs - TheNewsGuru
PHOTOS: Mass funeral of people killed Birnin Gwari held Daily Nigerian:
PHOTOS: Mass funeral of people killed Birnin Gwari held
Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna TV360 Nigeria:
Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna
Armed Bandits Kill 19, Set Houses Ablaze In Kaduna Communities Aledeh:
Armed Bandits Kill 19, Set Houses Ablaze In Kaduna Communities


   More Picks
1 Man dressed in ''Egungun'' attire stops his performance to kiss his woman (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 VIDEO: How murdered US-based Nigerian, Abuda sprayed dollars on musician - The Nation, 3 hours ago
3 Ex-NBA Chairman in Imo, Ndieonyemah Nwankwo, Reportedly Murdered in Imo - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye and a human rights activist clash on Twitter over the reopening of the Lekki tollgate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Are you posting Iyabo picture to spite your ex- Disappointed Fan drags Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Video shows moment nurses sing gospel song to calm scared patient before surgery - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Disquiet in Oyo PDP over video insulting Makinde - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 Resident doctors shut down specialist hospital in Nasarawa - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Deploy soldiers to protect Northerners in Southwest, other parts of Southern Nigeria, Unongo, Northern Elders Forum Convener, tells Buhari - Global Upfront, 7 hours ago
10 There have been times of pain, agony, sorrow and betrayal - Pastor Adeboye and wife hold 40th thanksgiving (photos) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info