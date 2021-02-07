Bandits Kill Three Children, Abduct Their Mothers Along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway News Rangers - LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Suspected bandits have killed three children and abducted their mothers along Kaduna Birnin Gwari highway in Kaduna State. The armed men also abducted the four other children of one Muhammadu Gagare, a former official ...



News Credibility Score: 99%