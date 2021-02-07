Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - There is palpable panic in the Igbo community in New Delhi, India after five healthy men died mysteriously within one week. A broadcaster, Okwuluora, said he was sent photos and videos from the incidents but will not be posting them.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Panic as 5 Igbo men reportedly die within 1 week in New Delhi Legit:
Panic as 5 Igbo men reportedly die within 1 week in New Delhi
Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India My Celebrity & I:
Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India
Serious Panic As 5 Igbo Men Die Within One Week In New Delhi, India Gist 36:
Serious Panic As 5 Igbo Men Die Within One Week In New Delhi, India
Serious Panic As 5 Igbo Men Die Within One Week In New Delhi, India Tori News:
Serious Panic As 5 Igbo Men Die Within One Week In New Delhi, India


   More Picks
1 Train your children not to turn out like Bobrisky - NCAC Director, Runsewe advices parents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 46 mins ago
2 If he wants to continue with his way of life, then he should leave Nigeria - NCAC Director, Runsewe tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 31 mins ago
3 Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dies aged 67 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Covid vaccine calculator predicts pandemic won't end for another seven years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates 43rd birthday (Photo) - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
7 Woman chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her in her sleep - Lailas News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info