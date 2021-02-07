Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Student arrested for beating principal to coma in Osun
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Osun state police command has arrested a 19-year-old student of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife for reportedly beating the school principal, Mr Ademola Sanusi to coma on Friday February 5. 

News Credibility Score: 99%


