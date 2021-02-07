Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man calls out Burna Boy after a car the singer's convoy allegedly bashed his car and drove off (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man has called out Burna Boy after a car in the singer's convoy, allegedly bashed his car and drove off.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Twitter User Demands Apology From Burna Boy Over Car Damages | BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Online Nigeria:
Man Accuses Burna Boy’s Convoy Of Damaging His Car And Threatening Him
Kanyi Daily:
Distraught Fan Accuses Burna Boy Of Bashing His Car And Driving Off Without Apology [Video]
Gist Reel:
Mechanic calls out Burna Boy for damaging his car and refusing to help
Tori News:
Man Calls Out Burna Boy After A Vehicle In The Singer's Convoy Allegedly Bashed His Car And Drove Off (Videos)
More Picks
1
Kano Police bust notorious criminal syndicate led by a female ex-convict -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
7-year-old girl snatched from her mother in broad daylight as police hunt for a male suspect -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
I killed my wife and child after I found out that she?s been cheating on me for long ? Evangelist Chukwuemeka Obijofa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
"Get off my page with that crap!!!" - Kiki Osinbajo fires back at man who said she used Nigeria's money to do business -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Nigerian Family Seeks Public Assistance To Locate Their Son Who Travelled To Libya Since 1996 -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
6
Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dies aged 67 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Panic as 5 Igbo men die within one week in New Delhi, India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Man calls out Burna Boy after a car the singer's convoy allegedly bashed his car and drove off (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Covid vaccine calculator predicts pandemic won't end for another seven years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Man shares his father's response after he mistakenly sent money to his bank account - YabaLeftOnline -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...