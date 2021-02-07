Political will, key in fighting insecurity in Nigeria, Bishop advises FG

Political will, key in fighting insecurity in Nigeria, Bishop advises FG



The Bishop of Remo Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, The Right Reverend Bamidele Ibikunle, has advised the federal and state governments to deploy ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlinePolitical will, key in fighting insecurity in Nigeria, Bishop advises FGThe Bishop of Remo Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, The Right Reverend Bamidele Ibikunle, has advised the federal and state governments to deploy ...



News Credibility Score: 99%