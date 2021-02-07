PHOTOS: NAFDAC shuts down SomGeo factory for revalidating expired curry, thyme spices

PHOTOS: NAFDAC shuts down SomGeo factory for revalidating expired curry, thyme spices



In its renewed efforts to rid the country of unwholesome foods and other consumables to safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace, ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlinePHOTOS: NAFDAC shuts down SomGeo factory for revalidating expired curry, thyme spicesIn its renewed efforts to rid the country of unwholesome foods and other consumables to safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%