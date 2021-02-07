News at a Glance

VIDEO: How murdered US-based Nigerian, Abuda sprayed dollars on musician The Nation -

Video of US-based Edo prince, Dennis Abuda spraying dollars in his village a few days before he was kidnapped and killed, has surfaced online.

In the video, Prince Abuda is seen spraying dollar bills on local entertainers during an event in ... Video of US-based Edo prince, Dennis Abuda spraying dollars in his village a few days before he was kidnapped and killed, has surfaced online.In the video, Prince Abuda is seen spraying dollar bills on local entertainers during an event in ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



