Banditry Offensive: Troops eliminate 52 bandits in Zamfara state, recover 16 Motorcycles, Arms, Ammunition. Vanguard News - In continuation of heightened battle to dismantle armed bandits gangs in the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recorded another feat with the elimination of 20 armed bandits at Shinkafi area of Zamfara state at the weekend.



