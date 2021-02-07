Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Okoye and a human rights activist clash on Twitter over the reopening of the Lekki tollgate
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Peter Okoye and human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, clashed on Twitter today February 7, over the reopening of the Lekki toll gate.

 

The Lagos state panel of Inquiry on Sat

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

“No Justice, No Lekki Tollgate Reopening” – Peter Okoye Fumes KOKO TV Nigeria:
“No Justice, No Lekki Tollgate Reopening” – Peter Okoye Fumes


   More Picks
1 Man dressed in ''Egungun'' attire stops his performance to kiss his woman (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 VIDEO: How murdered US-based Nigerian, Abuda sprayed dollars on musician - The Nation, 3 hours ago
3 Ex-NBA Chairman in Imo, Ndieonyemah Nwankwo, Reportedly Murdered in Imo - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye and a human rights activist clash on Twitter over the reopening of the Lekki tollgate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Are you posting Iyabo picture to spite your ex- Disappointed Fan drags Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Video shows moment nurses sing gospel song to calm scared patient before surgery - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Disquiet in Oyo PDP over video insulting Makinde - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 Resident doctors shut down specialist hospital in Nasarawa - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Deploy soldiers to protect Northerners in Southwest, other parts of Southern Nigeria, Unongo, Northern Elders Forum Convener, tells Buhari - Global Upfront, 7 hours ago
10 There have been times of pain, agony, sorrow and betrayal - Pastor Adeboye and wife hold 40th thanksgiving (photos) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info