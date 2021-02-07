Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Writer Kemi Yesufu slams Ruggedman over his tweet about female actors buying cars and houses unlike their male counterparts
News photo Studio CB55  - Nigerian Writer, Kemi Yeusfu, has slammed musician, Ruggedman, for questioning the success of female Nollywood actors.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Writer, Kemi Yesufu Blasts Ruggedman Following His Tweet About Female Actors Buying Cars And Houses Unlike Their Male Counterparts GQ Buzz:
Writer, Kemi Yesufu Blasts Ruggedman Following His Tweet About Female Actors Buying Cars And Houses Unlike Their Male Counterparts


   More Picks
1 Man dressed in ''Egungun'' attire stops his performance to kiss his woman (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Peter Okoye and a human rights activist clash on Twitter over the reopening of the Lekki tollgate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Writer Kemi Yesufu slams Ruggedman over his tweet about female actors buying cars and houses unlike their male counterparts - Studio CB55, 5 hours ago
4 Are you posting Iyabo picture to spite your ex- Disappointed Fan drags Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Deploy soldiers to protect Northerners in Southwest, other parts of Southern Nigeria, Unongo, Northern Elders Forum Convener, tells Buhari - Global Upfront, 11 hours ago
6 Kano Police bust notorious criminal syndicate led by a female ex-convict - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 7-year-old girl snatched from her mother in broad daylight as police hunt for a male suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 I killed my wife and child after I found out that she?s been cheating on me for long ? Evangelist Chukwuemeka Obijofa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info