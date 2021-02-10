Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#OccupyLekkiTollgate trends as Nigerians plan to stage another protest over the reopening of Lekki tollgate on February 13
Linda Ikeji Blog  - #OcuppyLekkiTollgate is the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter as Nigerians are planning another protest over the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


