Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr fails to rule out Odion Ighalo's return to Super Eagles.
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has failed to rule the possible return of ‘retired’ striker Odion Ighalo back to the squad after he joined Saudi Arabian side Al –Shabab. 31-year-old Ighalo retired from international football in 2019 after helping the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr leaves door open to Al-Shabab striker Ighalo Legit:
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr leaves door open to Al-Shabab striker Ighalo
Gernot Rohr fails to rule out Odion Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles Lailas News:
Gernot Rohr fails to rule out Odion Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles
Gernot Rohr optimistic about Odion Ighalo playing for Nigeria again Republican Nigeria:
Gernot Rohr optimistic about Odion Ighalo playing for Nigeria again
Society Reel News:
Rohr Leaves The Door Open For Ighalo To Come Back


   More Picks
1 APC will do whatever it takes to install a Governor in Anambra state in forthcoming gubernatorial election - Ngige - Linda Ikeji Blog, 58 mins ago
2 F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton signs '£40m-a-year Mercedes contract' to end speculation over his future - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 U.S. president Joe Biden says Chinese president, Xi Jinping doesn?t have a democratic ?bone in his body? - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 "I am not humble or nice and I don't want to be" - Former beauty queen, Munachi Abii - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 "Such open violation of human dignity is alarming" - Bauchi Police reacts to viral video of young women being tortured by suspected gang members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Watch The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV half-time performance that held millions of viewers spellbound - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 He was arrested for not wearing a face mask and paraded as a robber after his family failed to pay N200k for his bail - Friends defend fashion designer arrested for traffic robbery in Lagos, claim he's innocent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu enters plea in court as he denies corruption charges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Ask PDP what happened when they bragged about ruling Nigeria for 60 years - Sowore reacts to APC lawmaker saying they will rule Nigeria for 100 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr fails to rule out Odion Ighalo's return to Super Eagles. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info