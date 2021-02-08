Post News
News at a Glance
Ask PDP what happened when they bragged about ruling Nigeria for 60 years - Sowore reacts to APC lawmaker saying they will rule Nigeria for 100 years
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Media personality, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to house of representatives member, Yusuf Gagdi's comment of the All Progressives Congress ruling Nigeria for 100 years.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Ask PDP How They Fell After Bragging To Rule Nigeria For 60 Years – Sowore Knocks APC Lawmaker Boasting Party’ll Rule For 100 Years
Studio CB55:
Ask PDP what happened when they bragged about ruling Nigeria for 60 years – Sowore reacts to APC lawmaker saying they will rule Nigeria for 100 years
Tori News:
Ask PDP What Happened When They Bragged About Ruling Nigeria For 60 years - Sowore Tells APC
