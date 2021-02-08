Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Alleged Yahoo Boys cause traffic as they stop in middle of the road to throw money in the air in Benin (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Footage shows the moment some young men alleged to be "Yahoo boys" were throwing money in the air in Benin.
The men stopped their cars in the middle of the dusty road to thr
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
The Nation:
VIDEO: Yahoo boys throw wads of cash in Benin
More Picks
1
Notorious kidnapper arrested while collecting ransom in Plateau state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Every medium of exchange is subject to fraud and criminality - Moghalu reacts to CBN's reason for banning cryptocurrency transactions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
APC will do whatever it takes to install a Governor in Anambra state in forthcoming gubernatorial election - Ngige -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Alleged Yahoo Boys cause traffic as they stop in middle of the road to throw money in the air in Benin (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton signs '£40m-a-year Mercedes contract' to end speculation over his future -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
"I am not humble or nice and I don't want to be" - Former beauty queen, Munachi Abii -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
"Such open violation of human dignity is alarming" - Bauchi Police reacts to viral video of young women being tortured by suspected gang members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Watch The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV half-time performance that held millions of viewers spellbound -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
He was arrested for not wearing a face mask and paraded as a robber after his family failed to pay N200k for his bail - Friends defend fashion designer arrested for traffic robbery in Lagos, claim he's innocent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu enters plea in court as he denies corruption charges -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
