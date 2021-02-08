Robert Lewandowski's goals help Bayern Munich fire past Ah Ahly into Club World Cup finals





FIFA player of the year, Robert Lewan Linda Ikeji Blog - Bayern Muinch have advanced to the final of the Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday night, February 8, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.FIFA player of the year, Robert Lewan



News Credibility Score: 99%