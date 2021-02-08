Post News
News at a Glance
Robert Lewandowski's goals help Bayern Munich fire past Ah Ahly into Club World Cup finals
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bayern Muinch have advanced to the final of the Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday night, February 8, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
FIFA player of the year, Robert Lewan
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lewandowski double fires Bayern Munich into Club World Cup final
Ripples Nigeria:
Bayern beat Al Ahly to set up Club W’Cup final clash with Tigres
Daily Nigerian:
Lewandowski brace steers Bayern Munich into Club World Cup final
PM News:
Lewandowski steers Bayern Munich into Club World Cup final
