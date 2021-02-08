Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tesla Buys $1.5 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin, Says May Accept It For Payment For Car
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Telsa (TSLA) revealed in a securities filing that the electric car company has purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and expects to accept the cryptocurrency for its products in the future.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


