Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs
News photo Within Nigeria  - Five hotels in the Aba North Local Government Area have been sealed by the Abia state government over poor compliance to all the COVID10 protocols for hotels in the state.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs Linda Ikeji Blog:
Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs
Abia Govt seals 5 hotels over violation of COVID-19 protocols Daily Post:
Abia Govt seals 5 hotels over violation of COVID-19 protocols


   More Picks
1 "They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 40 mins ago
2 Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Only illiterate, desperate South African women marry Nigerian and African men. Working class ones rather go for whites - South African woman says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Armed men intercept funeral van, abduct deceased’s younger brother in Edo - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info