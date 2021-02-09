Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Industrial Slavery: FG to invoke labour laws on two Chinese Coys
News photo Peoples Daily  - Maryam Abeeb, Abuja The Nigerian Government is set to invoke the labour law to the alleged abuse, sexual harassment, industrial slavery, and maltreatment of Nigerians by the two Chinese ceramics companies in Kogi state.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

FG to invoke labour law on two Chinese firms over industrial slavery Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG to invoke labour law on two Chinese firms over industrial slavery
FG to invoke labour law on two Chinese firms over industrial slavery Within Nigeria:
FG to invoke labour law on two Chinese firms over industrial slavery


   More Picks
1 Photo of the 70-year-old HIV positive man who raped 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 OPSH operatives arrest two suspects over murder of two men in Plateau - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
4 Industrial Slavery: FG to invoke labour laws on two Chinese Coys - Peoples Daily, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Lady shows dress her husband ordered for her and what was delivered. (photos) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
6 Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs - Within Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Armed men intercept funeral van, abduct deceased’s younger brother in Edo - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info