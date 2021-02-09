Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Craze Clown's fiancÃ©e shares photo of her post-baby body to encourage other women
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jojo, who is engaged to Nigerian comedian Craze Clown, has shared a photo of her post-baby body to encourage other women. The businesswoman who welcomed her child in December revealed she's 7 weeks post-partum as she shared the photo of her bare belly.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


