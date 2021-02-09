Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Young girl gang-raped in Benue by 4 boys who filmed the crime
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young girl was allegedly gang raped by four boys in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State. 

 

Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said he watched a vid

9 hours ago
Ortom orders investigation into gang-rape of teenager Daily Post:
Ortom orders investigation into gang-rape of teenager
Four men gang-rape girl in Benue The Punch:
Four men gang-rape girl in Benue
Police arrests man for alleged gang-rape of teenager in Benue Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests man for alleged gang-rape of teenager in Benue
One arrested in Benue State as four men gang-rape teenager Republican Nigeria:
One arrested in Benue State as four men gang-rape teenager
Young girl gang-raped in Benue by 4 boys who filmed the crime Within Nigeria:
Young girl gang-raped in Benue by 4 boys who filmed the crime


