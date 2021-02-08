Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC) being in the best position to win the presidency in 2023.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Despite Challenges, APC Remains Party To Beat In 2023 – Sylva
Petroleum minister says FG will begin oil exploration in northeast soon Legit:
Petroleum minister says FG will begin oil exploration in northeast soon
Why Fed Govt revoked Bayelsa OML 46 licence, by Sylva The Nation:
Why Fed Govt revoked Bayelsa OML 46 licence, by Sylva
ICYMI: How Bayelsa lost OML 46, by Sylva The Punch:
ICYMI: How Bayelsa lost OML 46, by Sylva
Do You Agree Despite Challenges, APC Will Still Win In 2023 – Sylva Naija Loaded:
Do You Agree Despite Challenges, APC Will Still Win In 2023 – Sylva
Nigerian Government Set To Begin Oil Production In The North-East – Timipre Sylva KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian Government Set To Begin Oil Production In The North-East – Timipre Sylva
2023: APC Has Chance Of Winning Presidency Despite Internal Issues – Sylva Naija News:
2023: APC Has Chance Of Winning Presidency Despite Internal Issues – Sylva
FG to begin oil production in the Northeast Within Nigeria:
FG to begin oil production in the Northeast


   More Picks
1 Pressure from constituents is killing members of the national assembly - House of Reps Spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
2 Young girl gang-raped in Benue by 4 boys who filmed the crime - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Craze Clown's fiancÃ©e shares photo of her post-baby body to encourage other women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Real romance isn?t about buying flowers or jewelry but about those little things you do everyday - Actress Nadia Buari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Argentinian prosecutors probing Diego Maradona's death place three more people under formal investigation including his psychologist - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Robert Lewandowski's goals help Bayern Munich fire past Ah Ahly into Club World Cup finals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Lagos state government auctions 83 vehicles impounded from traffic offenders (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info