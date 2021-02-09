|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Blessing Okagbare receives Guiness World Record certificate after she overtook Usain Bolt as the athlete with the most Diamond League appearances - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
|
2
|
''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
3
|
Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin - Within Nigeria,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Drogba's son Isaac, 20, joins Italian 4th division side Folgore Caratese on loan - Legit,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
OPSH operatives arrest two suspects over murder of two men in Plateau - Within Nigeria,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
“Stop running to Presidency over insecurity” – Senate leader tells Governors - Lailas News,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Joey Akan: Journalist says he knew about the Lekki Massacre before it happened - Lailas News,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago