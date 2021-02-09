Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OPSH operatives arrest two suspects over murder of two men in Plateau
News photo Within Nigeria  - Two suspects identified as Abdulmumuni and Mohammed Sani have been arrested by the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for allegedly involving in the recent  killing at Miango community, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Two suspects arrested over murder of two men in Plateau state Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two suspects arrested over murder of two men in Plateau state


   More Picks
1 Photo of the 70-year-old HIV positive man who raped 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 OPSH operatives arrest two suspects over murder of two men in Plateau - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 "They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Armed men intercept funeral van, abduct deceased’s younger brother in Edo - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info