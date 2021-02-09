Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My Little Artiste!!!! Kim Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Painting By North West
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - North West the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be the next Piccaso in the making following an impressive painting her mother shared with fans on social media.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

"Don Linda Ikeji Blog:
"Don't play with me when it comes to my children" Kim Kardashian slams those doubting that her daughter North actually painted an art work that has her name on it
Internet users react as Kim Kardashian shows off painting by North Legit:
Internet users react as Kim Kardashian shows off painting by North


   More Picks
1 Photo of the 70-year-old HIV positive man who raped 5-year-old girl in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 My Little Artiste!!!! Kim Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Painting By North West - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
4 "They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Armed men intercept funeral van, abduct deceased’s younger brother in Edo - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info