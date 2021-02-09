Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin
News photo Within Nigeria  - Benue State Governor ‘s Senior Special Assistant on Revenue and Taxation, Orduen Takema is dead.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Governor Ortom Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Ortom's aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin


   More Picks
1 ''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 OPSH operatives arrest two suspects over murder of two men in Plateau - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 Joey Akan: Journalist says he knew about the Lekki Massacre before it happened - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
7 "They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Trump's impeachment trial to go ahead in the US Senate after 6 Republicans vote declaring it 'constitutional' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info