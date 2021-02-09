Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin
Within Nigeria
- Benue State Governor ‘s Senior Special Assistant on Revenue and Taxation, Orduen Takema is dead.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Ortom's aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin
More Picks
1
''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin -
Within Nigeria,
18 hours ago
5
OPSH operatives arrest two suspects over murder of two men in Plateau -
Within Nigeria,
22 hours ago
6
Joey Akan: Journalist says he knew about the Lekki Massacre before it happened -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
7
"They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Trump's impeachment trial to go ahead in the US Senate after 6 Republicans vote declaring it 'constitutional' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
