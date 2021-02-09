Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An African-American woman has taken to Twitter to share her excitement of getting admitted to 50 US schools.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities
Gist Reel:
Lady celebrates as she gets admission into 50 Universities at once
Tori News:
Young Lady Gets Admission Into 50 American Universities (Photo)
More Picks
1
"How did we let society tell us otherwise?" Temi Otedola asks as she says stretch marks are beautiful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Sujimoto's Tribute To A Nigerian Icon - Alhaji Umaru Saro -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Nine suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Benin City (Photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Only illiterate, desperate South African women marry Nigerian and African men. Working class ones rather go for whites - South African woman says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Real romance isn?t about buying flowers or jewelry but about those little things you do everyday - Actress Nadia Buari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Argentinian prosecutors probing Diego Maradona's death place three more people under formal investigation including his psychologist -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Robert Lewandowski's goals help Bayern Munich fire past Ah Ahly into Club World Cup finals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
One moment please...