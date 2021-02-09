Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Benue State Police Command has arrested one of the four young men that gang raped a teenage girl in Obi Local Government Area of the state.
40 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Nigeria Police arrest one for allegedly gang-raping teenage girl in Benue
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests man for alleged gang-rape of teenager in Benue
Republican Nigeria:
One arrested in Benue State as four men gang-rape teenager
More Picks
1
"They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
40 mins ago
2
Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Only illiterate, desperate South African women marry Nigerian and African men. Working class ones rather go for whites - South African woman says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Abia state government seals five hotels for violation of COVID19 protocols, ban night clubs -
Within Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
Armed men intercept funeral van, abduct deceased’s younger brother in Edo -
Within Nigeria,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...