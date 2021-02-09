Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Benue State Police Command has arrested one of the four young men that gang raped a teenage girl in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

