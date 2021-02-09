Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photo of the 70-year-old HIV positive man who raped 5-year-old girl in Benue
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The 70-year-old man, Nicholas Akeh, who raped a five-year-old girl in Benue State has been brought to the Police Headquarters in Makurdi on Tuesday February 9.

 

Recall that t

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


