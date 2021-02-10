Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JAMB to prosecute 200 exams cheats, budgets N100m
News photo The Punch  - Friday Olokor, Abuja
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Tuesday alerted Nigerians to the merchants of malpractices in the centres of its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinatio...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 Exam Cheats Information Nigeria:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 Exam Cheats
JAMB to prosecute 200 exams cheats, budgets N100m Ladun Liadi Blog:
JAMB to prosecute 200 exams cheats, budgets N100m
JAMB To Spend N100m In Prosecuting 200 Candidates Over Exam Fraud Naija News:
JAMB To Spend N100m In Prosecuting 200 Candidates Over Exam Fraud
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice Tori News:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info