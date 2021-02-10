Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Trump's impeachment trial to go ahead in the US Senate after 6 Republicans vote declaring it 'constitutional'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former US President, Donald Trump's impeachment trial is all set to start after 6 Republican senators broke with their party on Tuesday, February 9, and voted with 50 Democrats to proceed with
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Trump impeachment based on 'cold facts,' trial hears
Daily Post:
Trump's second impeachment trial begins in US Senate
The Cable:
US senate to proceed with Trump’s impeachment trial
Channels Television:
Impeachment Case Against Trump Based On ‘Cold, Hard Facts’- Prosecutor
Legit:
US Senate begins impeachment trail of Trump weeks after White Houe exit
Premium Times:
U.S. Senate votes 56-44 to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Signal:
Impeachment Case Against Trump Based On ‘Cold, Hard Facts’- Prosecutor
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Trump's Second Impeachment Trial Commences
Ripples Nigeria:
History to be made in US, as Trump’s impeachment trial begins
News Break:
US Senators Vote To Proceed With Impeachment Trial Of Trump
Oyo Gist:
Trump impeachment trial continues as US Congress votes trial constitutional
Daily Nigerian:
Trump’s second impeachment proceeding begins in U.S Senate
PM News:
Impeachment trial of Trump begins as legal team comes under fire
1st for Credible News:
Senate agrees to hear Trump impeachment case, rejecting GOP arguments
More Picks
1
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Photo of the 70-year-old HIV positive man who raped 5-year-old girl in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Referee, Mike Dean asks not to officiate this weekend's Premier League fixtures after receiving death threats -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Only illiterate, desperate South African women marry Nigerian and African men. Working class ones rather go for whites - South African woman says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
"They made a video of their nefarious act and posted it on social media" - Police confirms arrest of one of the suspects that gang raped a teenager in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Trump's impeachment trial to go ahead in the US Senate after 6 Republicans vote declaring it 'constitutional' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
7
Argentinian prosecutors probing Diego Maradona's death place three more people under formal investigation including his psychologist -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
9
Even with our internal problems, APC is still the party to beat in 2023 - Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
