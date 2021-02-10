Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity in Edo: Obaseki backtracks on govt providing land for herders
Premium Times  - Mr Obaseki, unlike the position he held some two years ago, now appears willing to provide grazing land for herders in Edo State.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info